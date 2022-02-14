-
A veteran's organization that began in Kentucky as a social group to decrease the isolation that can lead to suicide will be in the national spotlight…
As many Americans wait to get their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, a nurse at Ft. Campbell is reflecting on what it was like to recently get her second…
The Ft. Knox Army base has made substantial progress on getting its allotment of COVID-19 vaccine to patients.The military installation first began…
As government leaders assess when to reopen the economy amid coronavirus concerns, senior miliary commanders are considering the long-term effects of the…
Some federal lawmakers from Kentucky are urging the Army to choose Fort Knox for a new leadership headquarters.The Hardin County post is one of three…
A woman is serving as the Command Sergeant Major of the Fort Knox-based U.S. Army Human Resources Command for the first time in the department’s 46 year…
About 125,000 Kentuckians served in the military during the Vietnam War and many were exposed to a harmful herbicide used to clear vegetation on the…
The Army’s Human Resources Command at Fort Knox, Kentucky is playing a major role in meeting ambitious enlistment targets in the coming months. The Army…
Veterans and their dependents are being encouraged to attend a military jobs fair this week at Fort Knox.The Hardin County military post is hosting…
Ireland Army Community Hospital at Fort Knox says it will begin limiting new surgery cases starting next month.The hospital says the change is due to…