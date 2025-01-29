WKU Public Radio
Kentucky students were slightly above the national average in both 4th and 8th grade reading, marking the first improvements in those areas since the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kentucky’s education chief is warning of an estimated $40 million shortfall in funding to school districts this academic year. The shortfall is in the SEEK program, which is the state’s main funding formula for public K-12 schools.
Sloan was elected as a city commissioner in 1978 and served as mayor from 1988 to 1991. She also taught at Bowling Green High School for over 30 years. City officials confirmed that Sloan passed away Tuesday at the age of 85.
The county purchased a fleet of drones that will be used for search and rescue, recovery operations and damage assessment.
A nonprofit is providing resources to Bowling Green schools to help prepare for possible student deportationsFugees Family is a nonprofit that works with immigrant and refugee students and families. The organization created a toolkit and webinar for educators and administration to prepare for changes in immigration policy.
A supermajority of workers at an electric vehicle battery campus in Hardin County has filed a petition with the National Labor Relations Board, asking for a union election. Employees of BlueOval SK have formally requested to vote on joining the United Auto Workers.
Kentuckians woke up Monday under a sheet of snow and ice amid ongoing Winter Storm Blair. Over 80,000 Kentuckians lacked power as of Monday morning and a state of emergency has remained in effect since the weekend.
'It’s really about community:' Silent Book Clubs are having an impact on Kentucky towns, including Bowling GreenIf you’ve walked into your local library, a restaurant, a community center, or a bar, you might have come across a group of diverse people each reading a different book during Silent Book Club.
Kentucky’s attorney general says federal law doesn’t require taxpayers to fund gender re-assignment surgeries for transgender inmates in state custody. Republican AG Russell Coleman issued an opinion on Thursday, calling the idea “absurd.”
BlueOval SK has announced wage increases starting Jan. 1 for workers at the electric vehicle battery campus in Hardin County. The raises come as some workers want to join the United Auto Workers Union.
International Center of Kentucky offers insight into refugee resettlement efforts ahead of new Trump administrationDuring the refugee resettlement agency's quarterly meeting, state and local leaders braced for changes expected once Donald Trump is sworn in next year.
State employees in Kentucky are receiving an upgrade to their benefits package. Gov. Andy Beshear announced on Thursday that the Personnel Cabinet will amend regulations to offer six weeks of paid family leave.