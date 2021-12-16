-
The family of Jimmy Hill, the U.S. citizen killed in Ukraine this week, doesn't know what happened to his body and where his remains are now.
A roundup of key developments and the latest in-depth coverage of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Wearing the colors Ukraine's flag has widely been seen as a way to support that country and oppose Russia's invasion.
The Biden administration is encouraging U.S. oil companies to increase their production to help curb record-high gasoline prices. Turns out, however, that boosting output is easier said than done.
Formed in 1984, the Dancing Grannies first started off as a jazz exercise group. The group has now expanded to perform in parades across Wisconsin each year.
Images of Ukraine are flooding social media, but experts warn they don't show the full picture and can sometimes give a misleading account of the conflict on the ground.
Months after the Rust cinematographer was shot and killed, Halyna Hutchins' mother and father have been unable to escape the country, says her widower, who calls for safe corridors for refugees.
The deaths of three journalists this week in Ukraine are a reminder of the perils of covering conflicts from behind a camera. Photojournalist Marcus Yam is on assignment in Kyiv covering the war.
Ukraine is outgunned by Russia but is making the most of its mobile weapons that allow Ukrainian troops to be more nimble. Some of the most important weapons are from the United States.
Ukraine's military has been inundated with volunteers. That includes women, who are not required as men are to stay and fight the Russian invasion.
The Marines were killed in the crash of a V-22B Osprey aircraft during a NATO exercise unrelated to the Ukraine war, officials said.
The country has a high rate of tuberculosis. They'd been making progress but then came the pandemic ... and now the war. Doctors worryi about increased spread of this contagious and deadly disease.