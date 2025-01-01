Take One Small Step, Kentucky with WKU Public Media and StoryCorps

Created by StoryCorps, One Small Step is an effort to remind the country of the humanity in all of us, even those with whom we disagree. The initiative brings strangers with different backgrounds and points of view together for a conversation—not to debate —but to get to know each other as people. WKU Public Media and StoryCorps invite you to take part in One Small Step, an effort to bring communities together, one conversation at a time.

In collaboration with StoryCorps and other community organizations throughout South-Central Kentucky, we invite you to meet someone new—a fellow resident with different perspectives from you, who you might never talk to otherwise—for a meaningful 50-minute conversation.

Since its launch in 2019, nearly 6,000 people across 50 states have participated in a One Small Step conversation. WKU Public Media is one of just four stations selected nationally to host One Small Step in 2025. With participant permission, these conversations will be preserved for future generations at the American Folklife Center at the Library of Congress.

We’re teaming up with civic organizations, churches, and other community groups and leaders to spread the word and connect South-Central Kentucky residents from all backgrounds who are ready to take One Small Step. Do you want to get your group or organization involved in the effort? Contact Elizabeth Bates at elizabeth.bates@wku.edu for more details.

We’ll be matching participants and hosting recorded conversations throughout 2025.