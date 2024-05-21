© 2024 WKU Public Radio
All clear given at Ft. Knox after discovery of old unexploded grenade

WKU Public Radio | By Lisa Autry
Published May 21, 2024 at 4:51 PM CDT
Lisa Autry

A "decades-old" unexploded hand grenade was found Tuesday on the Fort Knox U.S. Army post in Kentucky.

The grenade was found at the intersection of South Knox St. and Spearhead Division Ave. Some of the businesses in the vicinity include Abound Credit Union, the Transition Assistance Program, and the Army Substance Abuse Program.

Ft. Knox Public Affairs Officer Kyle Hodges said buildings in the area were determined to be a safe distance away.

“It’s an open grassy area over there. Really, there isn’t much buildings or anything like that, just grass and trees," Hodges told WKU Public Radio.

Emergency services on post cordoned off the area and called in the Explosives Ordinance Disposal Unit from Fort Campbell. The EOD destroyed the grenade on-site.

Tags
News Fort KnoxHardin CountyFort Campbell
Lisa Autry
Lisa is a Scottsville native and WKU alum. She has worked in radio as a news reporter and anchor for 18 years. Prior to joining WKU Public Radio, she most recently worked at WHAS in Louisville and WLAC in Nashville. She has received numerous awards from the Associated Press, including Best Reporter in Kentucky. Many of her stories have been heard on NPR.
