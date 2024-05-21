All clear given at Ft. Knox after discovery of old unexploded grenade

A "decades-old" unexploded hand grenade was found Tuesday on the Fort Knox U.S. Army post in Kentucky.

The grenade was found at the intersection of South Knox St. and Spearhead Division Ave. Some of the businesses in the vicinity include Abound Credit Union, the Transition Assistance Program, and the Army Substance Abuse Program.

Ft. Knox Public Affairs Officer Kyle Hodges said buildings in the area were determined to be a safe distance away.

“It’s an open grassy area over there. Really, there isn’t much buildings or anything like that, just grass and trees," Hodges told WKU Public Radio.

Emergency services on post cordoned off the area and called in the Explosives Ordinance Disposal Unit from Fort Campbell. The EOD destroyed the grenade on-site.

