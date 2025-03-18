© 2025 WKU Public Radio
'If you’re concerned about spending, you want to avoid war:' McConnell makes the case for continued U.S. aid for Ukraine

WKU Public Radio | By Lisa Autry
Published March 18, 2025 at 4:46 PM CDT
U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell of Kentucky is making the case for more U.S. investment to help Ukraine defeat Russia.

The Louisville Republican held a closed meeting on Tuesday with members of the Knox Regional Development Authority in Elizabethtown.

Afterwards, McConnell reiterated his support for sending more U.S. dollars to Ukraine.

“If your enemies know they don’t want to mess with you, they don't," McConnell said. "It’s a lot cheaper to get to the point of having the people who wish you ill think they don’t want to mess with you.”

After stepping down last year as Republican leader, McConnell became chairman of the U.S. Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Defense, which wields heavy influence on military spending.

McConnell said Tuesday that the conflict between Russia and Ukraine has produced jobs in 38 U.S. states and there’s been no loss of American military personnel.

“We’re just helping a friend fight back against an invasion," the Louisville Republican said. "What we want to avoid in the end is a headline that says, 'Russia wins and America loses.'"

His comments in Hardin County came as PresidentDonald Trump and Russian PresidentVladimir Putin agreed to an immediate pause in strikes against energy and infrastructure targets in Ukraine. But the Russian leader stopped short of backing a larger 30-day pause in fighting the Trump administration was seeking.

McConnell's strong support of ongoing U.S. support for Ukraine has put him at odds with
some members of his own party, including his confidante, former Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, who is running for McConnell's seat next year. In a video announcing his campaign in February, Cameron broke with McConnell, declaring “enough is enough” when it comes to U.S. funding for Ukraine in its war with Russia.

McConnell is retiring at the end of his current term in 2026.
Lisa Autry
Lisa is a Scottsville native and WKU alum. She has worked in radio as a news reporter and anchor for 18 years. Prior to joining WKU Public Radio, she most recently worked at WHAS in Louisville and WLAC in Nashville. She has received numerous awards from the Associated Press, including Best Reporter in Kentucky. Many of her stories have been heard on NPR.
