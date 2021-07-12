-
The alumni center at Western Kentucky University will soon bear the names of two long-time supporters from Bowling Green.
-
March 14 is the deadline for Kentucky homeowners and renters to apply to FEMA to have their costs reimbursed for damages caused by the Dec. 10 and 11 tornadoes. Once an initial application is made by the March 14 deadline, additional information can be added later.
-
The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled 8-1 that Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron has the right to defend a restrictive abortion law that passed the state legislature in 2018.
-
A Jefferson County jury found former Louisville Metro police officer Brett Hankison not guilty on all counts Thursday.
-
Three Christian County nonprofit organizations are the latest to receive donations from the Hopkinsville Electric System (HES) and Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) as part of TVA’s pandemic-driven Community Care Fund.
-
More than a hundred banks around the world have committed to divesting from fossil fuel resources to combat the climate crisis as part of the Net-Zero Banking Alliance.
-
Louisville Zoo officials have temporarily closed public avian walkthroughs and placed some of its birds into protective enclosures due to avian flu reports west of Jefferson county.
-
A bill filed Tuesday in the Kentucky General Assembly would fund charter schools and allow them to get off the ground, five years after lawmakers first made charter schools legal.
-
Former Louisville police officer Brett Hankison, who is facing criminal charges for his actions during the deadly raid on Breonna Taylor’s home, testified Wednesday that he did nothing wrong and was only attempting to protect his fellow officers.
-
A Kentucky senate committee advanced legislation Tuesday that aims to ban intoxicating products derived from hemp, including a compound getting nationwide attention called Delta-8 THC.
-
A Kentucky House committee has passed a sweeping anti-abortion bill that would make it harder for minors to get abortions, place stricter restrictions on those who provide medication-induced abortion and regulate disposal of fetal tissue.
-
Prosecutors closed their case against former Louisville police officer Brett Hankison Tuesday afternoon. Jurors heard earlier that morning from a firearms trainer who testified that officers must understand what’s behind a target or threat before firing their gun.
-
Churches, mosques, synagogues and other houses of worship would be able to sue state and local governments for restricting services during states of emergency, under a bill passed by the Kentucky House of Representatives on Tuesday.
-
Kentucky’s Teacher of the Year says he’s asked daily, ‘How do you still do it,’ and ‘Are you thinking about leaving? His answer to that last question is an emphatic no.
-
As war rages in Ukraine following the invasion by Russia, an Owensboro woman who is from Ukraine says friends and family in her native country are sheltering in basements or moving to safe locations away from the current fighting.
-
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine are asking the federal government for more than $2 billion to build a companion to the aging Brent Spence Bridge connecting Covington to Cincinnati.
-
Gov. Andy Beshear said that if a measure to end the COVID-19 state of emergency next week passes at the Kentucky Legislature, it could impact the state’s ability to get future aid.
NPR News Headlines
WKU PUBLIC RADIO FEATURES
THE AFRICAN AMERICAN FOLKLORIST
LRS Archive
Arts & Life
- Adam McKay's signature style is spreading. But one of him is enough
- With the war, a Ukrainian art show gains new meaning
- 'Wait Wait' for March 5, 2022: With Not My Job guest Porsha Williams
- What's making us happy: A guide for your weekend reading, listening and viewing
- The Kennedy Center and other sites light up their buildings to support Ukraine
We'll send you occasional updates about WKU Public Radio.