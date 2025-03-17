As complaints persist at Kentucky's regional driver's licensing centers, Real ID enforcement is almost here

The Kentucky Department of Transportation is adding staff and resources to handle an influx of driver’s license requests ahead of the national Real ID enforcement deadline which is less than two months away.

Real IDs have extra security features and were born out of federal law following the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on the United States.

Every Kentuckian 18 years or older will need some form of REAL ID to board domestic flights or enter certain federal facilities. Matthew Cole, Commissioner of the Kentucky Department of Vehicle Regulation, spoke last week at Fort Knox, where visitors will need a Real ID to enter the post starting May 7.

“It’s not a deadline that will expire anyone’s license or credential. That’s still dictated by the expiration date," Cole said. "We just want everyone to know that’s when the enforcement of the Real ID program will begin.”

Lisa Autry Matt Cole, Commissioner of the Kentucky Department of Vehicle Regulation, says the state is adding staff and resources at regional driver's licensing centers to accommodate the influx of Real ID requests.

Kentuckians can upgrade their driver’s license to a Real ID. Other accepted forms of Real ID include passports, military IDs, and Department of Defense credentials.

To obtain a Real ID driver’s license, Kentuckians must visit one of the state’s 34 regional centers which are already bogged down processing standard driver’s licenses and renewals.

Those opting to not get a REAL ID, but who still have a standard driver's license or identification card, will need to provide a form of alternative ID when flying in the U.S. or visiting certain federal facilities, including Fort Knox.

"On May 7, we'll officially be asking for supplemental documentation. For U.S. citizens, that's birth certificates, social security cards, and other state and federal IDs. For non-U.S. citizens, it's a passport, their resident card, or their VISA for entering the country," said Jamie DeRoschers, Fort Knox Physical Security Chief. "As long as they have the supplemental documentation and no criminal history in their background, they will be able to obtain a pass to get onto the installation."

Lisa Autry Joshua Phillips, lead security guard at the Fort Knox Visitor's Center, demonstrates how to insert a Real ID into a kiosk and obtain a pass to enter the post.

Fort Knox has been requiring the supplemental documents for entry since last fall.

“Some states are mandatory, so you’ll see some states that have an adoption rate above 99% now," Cole said. "Our legislature decided to make it a voluntary program and right now we’re at about a 35% adoption rate. We expect to probably land between 35-45% overall.”

As more Kentuckians visit regional driver's licensing centers before May 7, Cole says the transportation cabinet is adding staff to help alleviate wait times and could add more Saturday hours.

In 2022, the Kentucky General Assembly passed legislation to create 34 regional centers for issuing driver’s licenses and renewals, which was a change from the services being offered at circuit court clerk offices in all 120 counties.

“Many folks are forced to drive long distances, wait in long lines, and deal with people they’ve never met before,” said State Rep. Kevin Jackson. “We ask the public to get online to make appointments, but many don’t have a computer or Wi-Fi.”

Rep. Jackson sponsored HB 161 in this year's legislative session to allow third parties to issue driver's license renewals. Rep. Savannah Maddox also brought HB 518 to require the circuit clerk in each county to once again issue standard driver’s licenses and personal identification cards for residents of that county.

“Not all Kentuckians need a REAL ID,” Maddox said in a statement. “All Kentuckians should have access to driver licensing services in their county of residence.”

Neither bill made it out of the House and Senate. Department of Vehicle Regulation Commissioner Matt Cole suggested the regional centers are working well.

"They absolutely are working. It's just the demand right now is very high due to some building closures in the winter months, some sicknesses we had," Cole said. "It's put us in a bit of a backlog, but we're adding more resources, more appointments. We're bringing in other teams to help bail out the busier offices, but we have plenty of offices around the state that have appointments just in the next week or so."

Kentuckians must apply for a Real ID driver’s license in person at a regional driver's licensing center and to take certain documents, including proof of identity and residency.

The complete list of accepted documents is available at drive.ky.gov.

