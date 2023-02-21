Overdose reversal drug coming to WKU dormitories

Students at Western Kentucky University will soon have access to Narcan.

The nasal spray capable of reversing the effects of opioid overdoses will be available at all 15 dormitories on campus by the fall semester.

David Oliver, WKU’s Emergency Manager, said having Narcan in residence halls buys time when waiting on emergency responders.

“Our average response time is two minutes, two to three for everybody on campus, so this just provides a little extra coverage to get that on board sooner," Oliver told WKU Public Radio.

The Student Government Association passed a resolution this month supporting the addition of Narcan in dormitories, and WKU administrators responded. The school joins the University of Kentucky, the University of Louisville, and Centre College in providing the medication, also known as naloxone, in campus dorms.

Oliver described the university's decision as a preemptive move.

“The city police and sheriff’s department, and others, have administered it numerous times in the community on calls, but we’ve not had that issue, that I’m aware of, here," he stated.

Oliver says his staff will use the next few months to install Narcan next to existing automated external defibrillators and other emergency tools. Resident assistants will also be trained on how to administer Narcan, though it will be accessible by anyone.

