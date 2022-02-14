-
The Jefferson County Board of Education is suing the marketing and business consulting firm McKinsey & Company over its alleged role in fueling the opioid…
A new Kentucky program is asking businesses to overlook the stigma of addiction when hiring or retaining employees. Faced with a low workforce…
The Appalachian Regional Commission has awarded more than two million dollars to expand addiction treatment and recovery resources for women in rural…
A new state Senate bill introduced Tuesday would legalize medical marijuana in the state. The bill would create a new system to license medical marijuana…
Kentucky’s attorney general is taking another opioid distributor to court. Andy Beshear has now filed four lawsuits against pharmaceutical companies which…
Labels for the first long-acting opioid addiction treatment device are rolling off printing machines Friday. Trainings begin Saturday for doctors who want…