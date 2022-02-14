-
New federal data shows the coronavirus pandemic has contributed to the country’s deadliest 12-month period for drug overdose fatalities, including a sharp…
-
Eleven drug task force agencies across Kentucky are using a new hand-held device that gives them the ability to analyze drugs in the field before sending…
-
The number of drug overdose deaths in Warren County declined slightly in 2017. Warren County saw 18 drug overdose deaths in 2017, compared to 19 in…
-
Two Campbellsville residents have been arrested for obtaining and distributing prescription drugs under false pretenses. Investigators say the pair…
-
Attorney General Andy Beshear says part of the solution to Kentucky’s drug epidemic begins at home. Beshear announced a new program Tuesday that will help…
-
While the heroin epidemic continues to make news, prescription drug abuse is still in the forefront of the minds of Kentuckians. That’s according to a new…
-
Federal data suggest illegally manufactured fentanyl, a drug that is 50 to 100 times stronger than morphine, is behind an increase in overdose deaths.A…