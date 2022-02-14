-
Tuesday's verdict comes as CVS, Walgreens and Walmart face thousands of lawsuits filed by communities across the U.S. The companies say they did nothing wrong dispensing huge quantities of opioids.
A new program is aiming to help Kentuckians with substance abuse issues land—and keep—jobs.The effort is called the called the Kentucky Transformational…
A Southern Indiana county is on pace to have one of its worst years ever for opioid overdoses.Last week, the Clark County Health Department received two…
Kentucky will get more than $460 million as part of a multistate settlement with Johnson & Johnson and other opioid manufacturers and distributors.The…
The Muhlenberg County Health Department is providing free Naloxone kits and training for those wanting to learn how to help people who have overdosed on…
The Madison County health department in Kentucky has kept its harm reduction program open throughout the COVID-19 pandemic to continue its work against…
When the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released drug overdose death data last December, it warned about the impacts the ongoing pandemic has…
Kentucky, Ohio, and West Virginia will collectively receive roughly $45 million as part of settlement agreements announced Thursday resolving lawsuits…