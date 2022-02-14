-
The Muhlenberg County Health Department is providing free Naloxone kits and training for those wanting to learn how to help people who have overdosed on…
In a room at the Letcher County Health Department in Whitesburg, Kentucky, about 20 people are learning how to use naloxone, the opioid overdose reversal…
The coordinator of a needle exchange program in Bowling Green is hoping other southern Kentucky counties will start similar efforts.The Barren River…
Kentucky is taking a new step to stop the recent increase of opioid overdose deaths.A new website allows a person to enter a city or ZIP code and quickly…
Twice a day, Angela and Nate Turner of Greenwood, Ind., put tiny strips that look like tinted tape under their tongues."They taste disgusting," Angela…
Kentucky is undergoing rapid changes in how it treats drug offenders.A growing number of communities are offering needle exchange programs for IV drug…
A Bowling Green-based health group is expanding the number of naloxone training programs in southern Kentucky.Naloxone is a medication that helps prevent…
A drug that can reverse the effects of a heroin overdose will soon be available without a prescription in Kentucky.The state Board of Pharmacy’s emergency…