-
Officials from the U.S. Small Business Administration were in Bowling Green on Feb. 23 to encourage Kentucky renters, homeowners and businesses impacted by the December tornadoes to apply for low-interest SBA loans by the March 14 deadline.
-
Two months after a deadly tornado ravaged parts of western and southern Kentucky, businesses in Bowling Green are having mixed results getting back on…
-
Tyson Foods is expanding its footprint in Kentucky with a new manufacturing facility in Bowling Green. State and local leaders attended a groundbreaking…
-
During the initial shock, loss and confusion of a disaster, like the devastating tornadoes that ripped across Kentucky in December, federal, state and…
-
A top Federal Emergency Management Agency official toured tornado damage in Bowling Green Thursday as a mobile registration intake center opened in the…
-
The deadly tornadoes that ripped across Kentucky and damaged or destroyed 900 homes in the Bowling Green area left many families homeless. The original…
-
A Bowling Green-based resettlement agency is helping coordinate efforts to assist refugee and immigrant families following last weekend’s devastating…
-
The American Red Cross shelter that was temporarily set up at South Warren Middle and High Schools in Bowling Green has relocated.The Red Cross on Sunday…
-
A global packaging company that’s one of the newest additions to the rapidly growing Kentucky Transpark in Warren County was in the spotlight Thursday.In…
-
One of the nation’s leading producers of chicken, pork and beef products for customers around the globe announced on Thursday that it’s expanding with a…