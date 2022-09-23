Multiple options available for Warren County voters to cast general election ballots

Kentuckians preparing to cast a ballot in the general election will have multiple options for exercising the right to vote.

The onset of COVID-19 brought about major changes in how the commonwealth conducts elections. The first pandemic-era elections in 2020 saw the widespread use of mail-in voting as opposed to traditional in-person balloting. Mail-in voting will still be a feature of the 2022 general election, but the use of the practice is restricted mostly to students living away from home, voters physically unable to make it to a polling location, or those that will be away during early and absentee voting.

To check eligibility or apply for a mail-in paper ballot, click here .

In-person absentee voting is also available for those unable to vote during the early voting period or on Election Day. Absentee voting is slated to take place Oct. 26, Oct, 27, Oct. 28, Oct. 31, Nov. 1, and Nov. 2. Warren County absentee voting will take place at the Warren County Clerk's Office.

The most significant addition to Kentucky's voting landscape is no-excuse, early voting. The Kentucky General Assembly passed legislation in 2021 guaranteeing early voting after the practice was successful in the 2020 elections. Early voting will take place from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 3, Nov. 4, and Nov. 5. Warren County voters have five locations available to cast early ballots:



Ephram White Park (885 Mt. Olivet Rd., Bowling Green, KY, 42101)

Living Hope Baptist Church (1805 Westen St., Bowling Green, KY, 42104)

Michael O. Buchanon Park (9222 Nashville Rd., Bowling Green, KY, 42101)

Phil Moore Park (7101 Scottsville Rd., Alvaton, KY, 42122)

Sugar Maple Square (1347 KY Highway 185, Bowling Green, KY, 42101)

Warren County Clerk Lynette Yates said the election law changes allowing voters to cast ballots early and vote at any location within the county have been successful both for voters and her staff.

“We’ve had one election with the new election law with the vote centers. We feel like, with such a positive response, that it’s been working out really well," Yates said. "That you can go out and vote anywhere in the county, you don’t have to have your precinct.”

In addition to the early voting locations, three additional polling sites will be open from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Election Day, November 8:



New Cumberland Trace Elementary School (2464 Cumberland Trace, Bowling Green, KY, 42103)

Warren Central High School (559 Morgantown Road, Bowling Green, KY, 42101)

Warren County Cooperative Extension (5162 Russellville Road, Bowling Green, KY, 42104)

Find sample ballots for the general election here. Races appearing on all ballots will include the U.S. Senate campaign between incumbent Rand Paul and challenger Charles Booker, and two proposed amendments to Kentucky's Constitution. Yates said those contests, coupled with General Assembly seats and local races, lead her to expect a high turnout.

“I feel like there will be a bigger turnout. It’s going to be a two-sided ballot so there’s a lot to vote on. All of our local races, our city commission, our magistrates. The turnouts are always pretty strong for those local elections," Yates said.

