Warren County will become home to electric vehicle battery plant, second-largest jobs announcement in Kentucky history

Kentucky is expanding its presence in the electric vehicle market with the second-

largest economic development project in state history.

Governor Andy Beshear announced on Wednesday that Japanese-based Envision AESC will build a gigafactory in Warren County that will produce batteries for

electric vehicle manufacturers.

“Today’s incredible announcement makes us, Kentucky, the leading EV battery producer in the United States," Beshear said. "We are on the cusp of an exciting new era, an era where Kentucky will never be a flyover state again. We are the destination.”

The $2 billion investment will create 2,000 jobs.

The plant will be about three million square feet on more than 500 acres in the Kentucky Transpark.

It’s the second-largest project in Kentucky’s history, behind last year’s announcement that Ford Motor Company and SK Innovation would build electric vehicle battery plants in Hardin County, creating 5,000 jobs. Governor Andy Beshear said the two projects solidify Kentucky as the nation’s top producer of electric vehicle batteries.

The 30GWh gigafactory will increase Kentucky's production to 116GWh.

The gigafactory will be powered by 100% renewable energy, supplied by onsite generation and purchased locally from the Tennessee Valley Authority.

Envision AESC will produce new generation battery cells with 30 percent more energy density, reducing charging time and increasing range and efficiency for electric vehicles. In a news conference at the State Capitol, Warren County Judge-Executive Mike Buchanon said the project will be transformational.

“It is the business that will take us into a new era," Buchanon said. "Two thousand jobs is amazing. Two billion dollars is the biggest investment we’ve ever had in Warren County or south central Kentucky.”

Envision AESC has 4,000 employees and ten production plants in Japan, the U.S., the U.K., China, and France.