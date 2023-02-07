Arrest made after gun is fired at Warren County youth basketball game

A Bowling Green man is under arrest for firing a gun following a fight at a youth basketball game.

The incident happened Monday night at Michael O. Buchanon Park on Nashville Rd.

According to Kentucky State Police, a parent and a coach involved in a recreational basketball game got into a verbal altercation. The argument escalated to a physical confrontation in the gymnasium parking lot.

Dannie House, 44, of Bowling Green, allegedly pulled out a gun and fired one shot. He was arrested and charged with wanton endangerment and assault.

A statement from the Warren County Parks and Recreation Department says the remainder of the Division Four Tournament has been cancelled. All other divisional tournament games will continue as scheduled.

Parks and Recreation officials say they’ll be working with law enforcement to enhance security measures for the remainder of the Warren County Youth Basketball season.

A social media post from Warren County Youth Basketball sought to remind spectators that sportsmanship extends to adults.

"Situations like this quickly remind us that, no matter what the level and what prize or trophy may be at stake, basketball is just a game and it is a way for our children to be healthy and have fun at the same time," the Facebook statement read. "We ask that everyone please keep this in mind."

According to online Warren County Regional Jail records, House is being held on a $10,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 10.