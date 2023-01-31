Bowling Green law enforcement and community leaders condemn former Memphis police officers

Law enforcement and community leaders in Bowling Green have released a video condemning the actions of five former Memphis police officers charged with the death of Tyre Nichols .

In the video, released through social media, Bowling Green Police Chief, Michael Delaney said a unified statement was needed by the department following the events in Memphis, Tennessee.

On Jan. 7, Nichols was beaten by officers following a traffic stop. He died three days later at a hospital.

Recently released body cam footage shows officers savagely beating Nichols, and offering him no assistance as they waited for medical help.

Five officers have since been charged with second-degree murder and other crimes. The Memphis Fire Department also fired three emergency responders who were at the scene.

In the video, Delaney said he was “appalled and shocked” by the actions of the former police officers.

“These officers betrayed their oath and their citizens, this is not how you treat people, period,” Delaney said. “We want to publicly condemn the actions of those former Memphis police officers. In Warren County, our law enforcement agencies work to be part of our community, not divide our community.”

Warren County Sherriff, Brett Hightower called video footage an “incomprehensible use of force,” and said the officer's actions are “shameful to us who have worked tirelessly to build strong community relationships.”

Community leaders, Ryan Dearbone, President of the Bowling Green-Warren County chapter of the NAACP, and the Rev. John Lee Jr., of Mount Zion Baptist Church in Bowling Green also spoke out against the actions of the accused officers.

Dearbone said the officers involved should be held accountable for the crimes they committed.

“What took place was a complete abuse of power and a lack of human decency,” Dearbone said. “Those officers involved in his murder should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. There are no, ‘if’s,' 'and’s,' or 'but’s' about this circumstance.”

Rev. John Lee Jr., of Mount Zion Baptist Church in Bowling Green, called the crime an injustice but urged compassion for the families of the officers and the family of Tyre Nichols.

“Today I remind you that even those accused, they have family,” Lee Jr. said. “As we pray for the family of Tyre Nichols, I make a moral plea today that we even pray for the family members of these officers.”