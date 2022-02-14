-
In Tennessee, most counties use what’s called the first-past-the-post voting system, where the candidate with the most votes win. But a method called ranked choice voting has been gaining popularity nationwide.
-
A Kentucky lawmaker has filed a sweeping omnibus bill that would make it harder for minors to get access to abortions, limit physicians’ ability to…
-
Since the 2022 legislative session kicked off last month, state lawmakers have introduced a slew of proposals that directly impact young people and…
-
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is at a 60% statewide approval rating, according to a poll done by Mason-Dixon Polling and Strategy.That’s 5% higher than a…
-
A longtime legislator and Democratic leader in the Kentucky House of Representatives won’t run for reelection after her district was redrawn by…
-
Tennessee lawmakers are expected to take final votes on newly drawn electoral districts this week and voting rights advocates are already eyeing legal…
-
Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell is drawing criticism for comments he made shortly before the GOP blocked a federal elections bill, when he said…
-
As the pandemic continues to surge in the state, the Kentucky Nurses Association is asking lawmakers to set aside money so every public school can have a…
-
Gov. Andy Beshear delivered his budget address Thursday night, laying out a series of spending priorities like universal pre-K, raises for state workers…
-
Prominent Kentucky Republican and three-time candidate for governor Larry Forgy has died.Forgy’s sister, state Sen. Alice Forgy Kerr of Lexington posted…