Voter registration deadline for Kentucky’s primary is April 22

In Kentucky, residents must register to vote at least 29 days before an election.

Monday is the final day for Kentuckians to register to vote in the May 21 primary election.

People can register to vote online through the Kentucky State Board of Elections’ portal until 4 p.m. They can also register by mail as long as it’s postmarked by April 22.

Nearly 9,000 Kentucky voters registered for the first time last month, according to Secretary of State Michael Adams. Adams said his office has been preparing for potentially high turnout next month.

The presidential primary, as well as races for local office and the state Senate and House, will be on the ballot.

Registered Republicans continue to outnumber Democrats in Kentucky. There are currently 1.6 million Republicans in the state compared to 1.5 million Democrats.

The number of voters registered as “other,” including independents, Greens and Libertarians, has been on the rise in recent years. Roughly 10% of all Kentucky voters are registered under political affiliations other than Democrats and Republicans.