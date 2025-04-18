U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell 'not yet convinced' Trump's tariffs will benefit Kentuckians

U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell says he remains skeptical about President Trump's tariffs on foreign goods.

McConnell spoke to the Glasgow-Barren County Rotary Club on Thursday. During his remarks, he highlighted his experience during his time as the longest serving U.S. Senator in Kentucky history and his efforts to pass an estate tax exemption to support Kentucky farmers. The Republican lawmakers also expressed skeptical about President Trump's tariffs on foreign goods.

McConnell said he’s never been a strong proponent of tariffs, but is hopeful President Trump's tax on foreign goods will be a success.

"Put me down as not yet convinced that this is the best way to go but we'll see. Maybe it will turn out the way that the president would like for it to turn out, but that is unfolding as we speak," McConnell said.

The crowd of roughly 100 people was largely supportive during the 83-year old senator's speech, with applause and a standing ovation at the conclusion of the 20 minute address.

In the past, the former Senate leader has been critical of Trump's decision to tax foreign goods. In a social media post, McConnell called the strategy " bad policy" and said it would "hurt working people most."

During his remarks in Glasgow, McConnell echoed the same sentiments and noted that during his 40 year career in the Senate, tariffs have not benefitted Kentuckians, citing historical examples of how tariff policy has failed.

"I hope the president is right, but in the past Kentucky has not benefited from the tariff issue," McConnell said. "We'll find out, it's an unfolding story and ultimately the voters will decide was it is a good idea or not. All I can tell you is that my own view, going over a number of years, is that this is not the best way to go."

McConnell announced in February that he will not seek re-election to the Senate next year. But he said in Glasgow Thursday that he plans on "running through the tape" and serve the rest of his current term, pushing aside rumors that he might step down from his post early.