Roberto Roldan

A Jefferson County jury found former Louisville Metro police officer Brett Hankison not guilty on all counts Thursday.
Former Louisville police officer Brett Hankison, who is facing criminal charges for his actions during the deadly raid on Breonna Taylor’s home, testified Wednesday that he did nothing wrong and was only attempting to protect his fellow officers.
Prosecutors closed their case against former Louisville police officer Brett Hankison Tuesday afternoon. Jurors heard earlier that morning from a firearms trainer who testified that officers must understand what’s behind a target or threat before firing their gun.
Prosecutors looked to dispel claims that someone inside Breonna Taylor’s apartment fired an assault rifle in the deadly police raid on her home during the second day of the trial against former Louisville police officer Brett Hankison.
The high-profile criminal trial of a former Louisville police detective Brett Hankison began Wednesday morning at the downtown Louisville courthouse.