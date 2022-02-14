-
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says technical issues affecting vehicle-related transactions at county clerk offices have been resolved. A statement…
Winter storm watches and warnings are posted for much of Kentucky through Thursday night. Dangerous ice accumulations are expected across the southern…
Warren County is one of only four counties in Kentucky that’s currently issuing Real ID driver’s licenses.Congress passed the Real ID Act in 2005…
A federal judge has ordered the state of Kentucky to pay more than $150,000 in legal fees stemming from a lawsuit against the state Transportation…
Calling it a “work in progress,” Kentucky lawmakers are still considering a bill that would limit a governor’s power to appoint a state transportation…
Kentucky’s transportation cabinet is moving forward with its plan to set up twelve hubs across the state to issue Real ID driver’s licenses.The enhanced…
A federal court ruling has cleared the way for a Kentucky man to get a personalized license plate reading “IM GOD.” When Plaintiff Ben Hart relocated to…
Kentucky is once again delaying its REAL ID drivers licensing program, a little more than a year before the high-security licenses, a passport, or other…
What’s in a name? Some rural communities between Bowling Green and Owensboro are hoping investment. The newly designated Interstate 165 is expected to be…
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has been granted another extension on compliance with the REAL ID Act. This will allow current state driver’s licenses…