Real ID enforcement is almost here, but will your ID fly? TSA says, probably.

Kentucky travelers who miss Wednesday’s Real ID enforcement date won’t necessarily be grounded, but they will have a longer screening process.

Born out of the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks on the United States, Real IDs have extra security features making them harder to counterfeit.

The Transportation Security Administration says those who need to board a domestic flight and don’t have an upgraded driver’s license or another acceptable form of Real ID will have to go through additional verification checks. They should arrive at the airport three hours early.

"Generally, we say two hours, but if you’re coming to the airport without the right ID, you’re gonna need some extra time to go through those processes," TSA regional spokesman Mark Howell told WKU Public Radio.

Those travelers will be allowed to board flights unless their identity can’t be verified by alternative means.

“For the time being, we’re going to give everybody a little grace, understanding there are some challenges in getting Real IDs," Howell said.

President Trump’s administration has said there will be no more extensions to the federal

enforcement date, despite a request by some Kentucky lawmakers who cited overwhelmed regional driver’s licensing centers.

According to the TSA, about 80% of the traveling public nationwide has a Real ID, but in the Bluegrass State, the compliance rate is only around 37%.

Real IDs aren’t mandatory in Kentucky as they are in some other states, but they’re still required to fly within the U.S., and enter certain federal buildings and military installations.

Those travelers will have to go through additional verification checks and a longer screening process and should arrive at the airport three hours early. They’ll be allowed to board flights unless their identity can’t be verified by alternative means.

Passports and military credentials are among documents that qualify as TSA-approved identification.

Travelers under age 18 are not required to provide identification when traveling with a companion and are not subject to Real ID requirements.

To help more Kentuckians become Real ID-compliant, the state Transportation Cabinet is promoting remote renewal alternatives.

Those “Skip the Line” renewal options include:

For those who can, visit an eye specialist, ask for a vision screening form and upload it to renew online at DLRenewal.ky.gov. Visit a licensing office, get a vision screening, receive a passcode, then return home to renew online at DLRenewal.ky.gov. Visit a licensing office, get the vision screening, fill out a renewal form on site without waiting and receive a temporary license via email. Renew by mail: Print and fill out the mail-in form at Drive.ky.gov and attach a completed vision form from an eye specialist.



“We understand the frustration of lines and want everyone to know what’s available to save them the time and hassle of unnecessary waits,” said Transportation Cabinet Secretary Jim Gray in a news release.

Some customers might still need to visit licensing offices if they:

Need to upgrade or apply for a REAL ID;

Change the address, marital status or photo on your license;

Need CDL, hearing or noncitizen services; or

Are a new Kentucky driver, and need a permit or license after passing a Kentucky State Police-administered test.

A list of the 34 regional offices anyone may visit by appointment or as a walk-in customer, and a list of documents needed to obtain a Real ID can be found at drive.ky.gov.

