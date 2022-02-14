-
Daviess County Emergency Management has declared tonight a White Flag night, which means homeless shelters will open due to cold temperatures.
Some Kentucky hospitals stretched thin by the latest COVID-19 surge are turning to outside help to keep operations flowing. Eleven AmeriCorps volunteers…
The long-time sheriff of Daviess County will hang up his holster before the end of this year.Sheriff Keith Cain recently said he wouldn’t run for…
A combined effort featuring business, health, and religious groups is resulting in a drive-through COVID vaccination clinic in Owensboro.The Greater…
While many parts of Kentucky, and the nation, are reporting lower demand for COVID-19 vaccines, one partnership in Owensboro is offering a drive-through…
As Kentucky emerges from the isolation and stress of the COVID-19 pandemic, the impact on mental health and domestic violence is rising to the surface.…
A coffee shop in Owensboro is among businesses across Kentucky preparing for Friday’s return to full capacity, as the state emerges from the shadow of…
A church in Daviess County is part of the national effort to bring the COVID-19 vaccine to members of the Spanish-speaking community.Sts. Joseph and Paul…
A major geocaching event in its 18th year is set to be held in Daviess County for the first time. Owensboro is hosting the event in parks and along the…
Daviess County Theater Students Voice Insights on Pandemic Isolation in Virtual Show March 20 and 21Kentucky students involved in the performing arts have been forced into a long and unwelcome intermission during the COVID-19 pandemic.But theater…