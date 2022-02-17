Daviess County declares 'White Flag' night due to cold temperature

Daviess County Emergency Management has declared tonight a White Flag night, which means homeless shelters will open due to cold temperatures.

The Daniel Pitino Shelter will offer space to women and families with children.

St. Benedict’s Shelter will be open for men.

If those two shelters reach capacity, Owensboro Christian Church will open as an overnight warming center.

Owensboro Transit System buses and organization vans will provide free

transportation to those locations.

A White Flag night is declared when the air temperature or wind chill drops to15 degrees.