© 2022 WKU Public Radio
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Daviess County declares 'White Flag' night due to cold temperature

WKU Public Radio | By Rhonda Miller
Published February 17, 2022 at 11:48 AM CST
1 of 1  — WhiteFlagCorbinfbcorg.jpg
Corbinfbc.org

Daviess County Emergency Management has declared tonight a White Flag night, which means homeless shelters will open due to cold temperatures.

The Daniel Pitino Shelter will offer space to women and families with children.

St. Benedict’s Shelter will be open for men.

If those two shelters reach capacity, Owensboro Christian Church will open as an overnight warming center.

Owensboro Transit System buses and organization vans will provide free
transportation to those locations.

A White Flag night is declared when the air temperature or wind chill drops to15 degrees.

Tags

Daviess Countywhite flag
Rhonda Miller
Rhonda Miller joined WKU Public Radio in 2015. She has worked as Gulf Coast reporter for Mississippi Public Broadcasting, where she won Associated Press, Edward R. Murrow and Green Eyeshade awards for stories on dead sea turtles, health and legal issues arising from the 2010 BP oil spill and homeless veterans.
See stories by Rhonda Miller
Related Content