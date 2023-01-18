Second Amendment resolution returns Thursday to Daviess County Fiscal Court

A pro-gun rights group is trying once again to make Daviess County a 2nd Amendment sanctuary.

Of Kentucky's 120 counties, 114 have passed resolutions re-affirming their oath to uphold the Constitution when it comes to the right to bear arms.

The measures state those local governments would oppose any laws that infringe on 2nd Amendment rights.

Jason Potts is a local member of Kentucky United, a group formed in 2020 in response to gun control bills proposed in Frankfort.

While the resolution would hold no legal weight, Potts says it would hold symbolic value.

“It’s more of a statement," Potts told WKU Public Radio. "What it hopefully does is give the legislature in Frankfort and our representatives in Washington, it gives them notice that our folks in Daviess County don’t support gun control.”

Members of Kentucky United plan to introduce the resolution at Thursday's Fiscal Court meeting in Daviess County during the public comment period.

The group brought the resolution before county commissioners in 2020, but then-Judge-Executive Al Mattingly declined to bring it to a vote over legal concerns. Since then, Republican Attorney General Daniel Cameron issued an opinion upholding the resolutions.

With a newly elected Fiscal Court, 2nd Amendment supporters, including Daviess Co. Sheriff Brad Youngman, think the

environment is more favorable to pass the resolution.

All members, including Judge-Executive Charlie Castlen, have expressed initial support for the measure but have asked for a legal review from the local county attorney.

