FEMA extends deadline for aid claims by Kentucky tornado survivors

The deadline has been extended for Kentucky tornado victims seeking federal aid.

Gov. Andy Beshear announced Thursday that the Federal Emergency Management Agency has pushed the deadline back to March 13.

It was originally set to end Friday, Feb. 11. Information on filing a claim with FEMA can be found here.

Meanwhile, two months after the storms ripped through western and southern Kentucky, few people are actually getting help from FEMA. A report from the Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting found that FEMA has approved aid for just 13% of the nearly 12,000 people who have applied.

A spokesperson for FEMA said the agency is not designed to make people whole and everyone is encouraged to appeal a decision.