-
The deadline has been extended for Kentucky tornado victims seeking federal aid.Gov. Andy Beshear announced Thursday that the Federal Emergency Management…
-
The Federal Emergency Management Agency is now offering free legal advice and crisis counseling to victims of the Dec. 10-11 tornadoes that spanned…
-
Kentucky residents who suffered damage or loss from the December tornadoes have until Feb. 11 to apply for assistance from the Federal Emergency…
-
The Federal Emergency Management Agency is planning another way Kentucky residents will be able to apply for assistance following the recent deadly…
-
A top Federal Emergency Management Agency official toured tornado damage in Bowling Green Thursday as a mobile registration intake center opened in the…
-
Governor Andy Beshear announced this week that more than half the hospitals in Kentucky are reporting critical staff shortages as COVID-19 cases surge.…
-
The Federal Emergency Management Agency is extending a deadline for Kentucky residents to apply for flood recovery assistance.Affected counties have filed…
-
A church in Daviess County is part of the national effort to bring the COVID-19 vaccine to members of the Spanish-speaking community.Sts. Joseph and Paul…
-
This story is part of a series about the insufficient protections for vulnerable people as natural disasters worsen in a warming climate. The Center for…
-
Under changes that go into effect next month, Kentucky and every other state will have to assess the risks posed by climate change in its hazard…