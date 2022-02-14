-
March 14 is the deadline for Kentucky homeowners and renters to apply to FEMA to have their costs reimbursed for damages caused by the Dec. 10 and 11 tornadoes. Once an initial application is made by the March 14 deadline, additional information can be added later.
Started in the days after December’s tornado outbreak in western and central Kentucky, the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund has seen a massive amount of donations. By Feb. 4, $46,245,949 had been given, but only a little less than 7% of those funds have been distributed to impacted Kentuckians.
Jimmy Galbreath watched an excavator claw tear one of the homes into rubble. His homes were damaged beyond repair by a violent EF-4 tornado on Dec. 10, part of a catastrophic tornado outbreak that ripped through the Kentucky town of 10,000 and transformed the lives of thousands more across the region.
Two months after a deadly tornado ravaged parts of western and southern Kentucky, businesses in Bowling Green are having mixed results getting back on…
The deadline has been extended for Kentucky tornado victims seeking federal aid.Gov. Andy Beshear announced Thursday that the Federal Emergency Management…
The application period for a Small Business Administration physical damage loan and assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency end this…
Survivors of December’s tornado outbreak in western Kentucky are still facing heating needs as below-freezing temperatures are expected to linger…
Attorney General Daniel Cameron released an opinion Monday stating the Marshall County Fiscal Court violated the Kentucky Open Meetings Act by not…
A $1 million federal grant will help south central Kentuckians whose employment was impacted by the December tornadoes. The U.S. Department of Labor…
The Federal Emergency Management Agency is now offering free legal advice and crisis counseling to victims of the Dec. 10-11 tornadoes that spanned…