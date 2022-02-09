FEMA, SBA disaster assistance application periods end this week

The application period for a Small Business Administration physical damage loan and assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency end this week.

The SBA physical damage loan deadline is Thursday, Feb. 10, and the FEMA assistance application deadline is Friday, Feb. 11. FEMA may tell people to apply for an SBA loan as a part of their system to help people receive assistance.

SBA loans are available to not only small businesses but also homeowners, renters and some non-profits. Different loan amounts are available to different groups and if a loan is offered by the SBA, there is no obligation to accept it.

According to the SBA website, the addresses in the primary counties affected by the December 10 tornadoes may apply for the physical damage loans. Those are Caldwell, Fulton, Graves, Hopkins, Marshall, Muhlenberg, Taylor and Warren counties.

For help with an SBA loan application, call 1-800-659-2955.

As of Feb. 6, the SBA has given out nearly $35 million dollars in disaster loans across the state of Kentucky.

The deadline for the economic injury disaster loan is Sept. 12

In Kentucky, Adair, Allen, Barren, Butler, Calloway, Carlisle, Casey, Christian, Crittenden, Edmonson, Green, Hickman, Larue, Livingston, Logan, Lyon, Marion, McCracken, McLean, Ohio, Simpson, Todd, Trigg and Webster counties, in addition to the previously listed counties, can apply for an EIDL loan. In Tennessee, Henry, Lake, Obion and Weakley counties, and in Missouri, Mississippi and New Madrid counties can apply for an EIDL loan.

SBA officials say that while the deadline is Feb. 10, they will not turn away applications filed on the same day as the FEMA deadline, Feb. 11.

FEMA assistance is available in many forms and at the individual level . Individual assistance is available in Barren, Caldwell, Christian, Fulton, Graves, Hart, Hickman, Hopkins, Logan, Lyon, Marion, Marshall, Muhlenberg, Ohio, Taylor and Warren counties.

For help with a FEMA application, call 1-800-621-3362.

So far, FEMA has given out more than $12 million across Kentucky, with about $8.5 million going to support housing and about $3.4 million going to help with other disaster related needs such as personal needs.

FEMA officials warn that applying after the deadline may limit how the organization is able to help people who have been affected by the tornado.

The organization is still implementing a variety of programs to help organizations impacted by the December 10 tornadoes. There’s been a rental hike implemented in Caldwell, Graves, Hopkins, Muhlenberg, Marshall and Warren counties allowing FEMA to provide a higher rate of rental assistance in those areas. FEMA has also recently announced crisis counseling, legal assistance and children’s trauma support programs.