Kentucky's 5th veterans nursing home opens in Bowling Green

The Commonwealth's 5th veterans nursing home opens Tuesday in Bowling Green and is expected to provide long-term care for residents in the southern Kentucky region.

The Robert E. Spiller Veterans Nursing Home was conceived nearly thirty years ago. Now, the 80,000-square-foot center is opening its doors in the Kentucky Transpark.

The facility is named after the late Col. Robert Spiller, a 30-year Army veteran. After leaving the uniform, Spiller left a legacy of philanthropy and community service.

He became the driving force behind the new Bowling Green Veterans Center. His son Robert Spiller Jr. attended the facility’s 2022 ground-breaking.

“We always kidded he was gonna be the first patient in the nursing home," Spiller told WKU Public Radio. "He died in 2018, so he didn’t quite make it. I wish he was here to receive this credit.”

Kentucky Department of Veterans Affairs A groundbreaking ceremony for Bowling Green's veterans nursing home was held in 2022.

State Rep. Michael Meredith was a neighbor of Spiller and his late wife Cora Jane. He echoed calls for the facility in the Kentucky legislature.

“This was something they thought about every day of their lives after they started visioning for it," stated Meredith. "He had worked visiting and hauling veterans back and forth from other facilities to the VA hospital in Nashville for years as a volunteer. This was really where their heart was, serving their fellow veterans.”

The 60-bed facility will exclusively provide skilled nursing care, and offers private suites and bathrooms at a cost of $5,000 a month. It will participate in Medicare, Medicaid, select insurance plans, and VA per diem programs, with some eligible veterans qualifying for care at no cost. Spouses and Gold Star members aren’t currently eligible for admission.

Lisa Autry

Malcolm Cherry, commander of American Legion Post 23 in Bowling Green, says the facility will fill a major need in southern Kentucky.

“All of our veterans, when they have to go into a nursing home, they’ve had to go as far as Radcliff and other places. There’s four more in operation," Cherry explained. "It’s a hardship to visit any nursing home, but especially when you have to drive 100 miles just to visit your families.”

Kentucky’s other veterans nursing homes are located in Hanson, Radcliff, Hazard, and Wilmore.

Jay Link of Franklin, who comes from a long line of veterans in his family, was on a charity motorcycle ride in Bowling Green over the weekend. He’s glad to have a long-term care facility that prioritizes veterans.

“They’re losing legs to diabetes. They have complications from PTSD and all this other stuff so I’m glad to see they’re starting to think more about the veterans," commented Link.

Malcolm Cherry, who serves on the nursing home’s advisory board, hopes he’s many years away from needing it, but is comforted in knowing he now has a nearby option for skilled care.

“Whether you want to admit it or not, you’re always worried about where you’re going to go and how you’re going to be taken care of after you have those needs," said Cherry.

The $53 million facility, both state and federally funded, is the smallest veterans nursing home in Kentucky, but there’s room for expansion on its 25 acres of land in northern Warren County. The 60-bed center could eventually house up to 140 veterans.

Lisa Autry The entrance of Bowling Green's veterans nursing home includes a mural of Col. Robert Spiller and bronze seals representing all branches of the military.

Administrator Jason Gumm offered a tour of the site, where the entrance features bronze seals from every branch of the military and a large rug featuring artwork from a Barren County veteran. The walls are lined with pictures of Col. Spiller, his graduation certificate from the Naval War College, his uniform patches, medals, and commendations.

Lisa Autry One of Col. Robert Spiller's uniforms hangs in the veterans nursing home bearing his name in Bowling Green.

“His son, Bobby and his three daughters have been here and toured," stated Gumm. "They’ve been so supportive and donated a bunch of his memorabilia. They just said this is where it needs to be.”

Lisa Autry Each resident of the Robert E. Spiller Veterans Nursing Home has a private suite and bathroom.

Each hallway is a neighborhood whose street names are synonymous with Kentucky-Corvette Ln., Derby Dr., Bourbon Blvd., and Bluegrass Way.

The dining area is set up like a hotel with serving stations, which Gumm says is one of several ways the facility is designed to not look like a nursing home.

“We’ll plate it and hand it to them. We’re trying to get away from institutionalization of passing a tray," Gumm explained. "Dignity wise, it’s just a huge game changer.”

Lisa Autry The dining area of the Bowling Green veterans nursing home was designed to not resemble a traditional nursing home.

The veterans nursing home also features a barbershop, courtyard, and physical therapy room. Once at full staffing levels, the facility will employ up to 130 administrators and medical professionals, in addition to dietary, housekeeping, and security positions. A full-time veterans benefit specialist will also be stationed there to assist anyone in the community.

Gov. Andy Beshear will help cut the ribbon on the facility Tuesday afternoon with the first resident expected to move in this week.

