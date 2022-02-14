-
Kentucky VA Hospital Increasing Efforts to Keep Older Patients Connected to Families During COVID-19The Robley Rex VA Medical Center in Louisville provides specialty geriatric care for military veterans 65 and older.WKU Public Radio reporter Rhonda…
One of the state’s leading veterans advocates is imploring state lawmakers to create a new position to connect the rising number of female veterans across…
Kentucky lawmakers have been discussing the causes of post-traumatic stress disorder in veterans, and how sexual assault in the military plays a…
Kentucky’s Veterans Affairs Commissioner is stepping down to oversee the construction of the state’s new long-term care facility for veterans in Hardin…
The journey across Kentucky continues Thursday morning for 150 military veterans taking part in the Ride 2 Recovery Bluegrass Challenge. Dan Wermuth was…
A new report says the number of homeless veterans in Kentucky has increased in recent years.Numbers released by the Kentucky Housing Corporation show the…
Among the litany of conscious-consumer labels like “certified organic” and “fair trade,” you might already be familiar with the Kentucky-specific…
WKU is being recognized for its efforts in reaching out to military veterans.The school was ranked seventh among all four-year schools in the 2014 "Best…
