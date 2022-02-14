Kentucky Department of Veterans Affairs

-
A measure is moving through the Kentucky legislature that would provide the necessary funding to build a veterans nursing home in Bowling Green.The…
-
Capping more than a decade of reviews and debate, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs said Friday it has selected a suburban site for a new hospital…
-
An offer by the city of Radcliff to donate 50 acres of land for a new Veterans Affairs medical center has apparently been rejected. Radcliff Mayor and…
-
South-central Kentucky lawmakers are again pushing the state to provide matching funds for a veterans nursing home in Warren County.A bi-partisan group of…
-
Bowling Green could be the latest area of the state to build a veterans nursing home. Funding for the project was included in the budget approved this…
-
The new Radcliff Veterans Center is under construction and hiring staff in preparation for the opening estimated for mid-2016. The center’s administrator…
-
The head of Kentucky’s Department of Veterans Affairs is hoping to hear soon on whether Bowling Green will be the site of a 90-bed long-term care facility…