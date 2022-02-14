-
A veteran's organization that began in Kentucky as a social group to decrease the isolation that can lead to suicide will be in the national spotlight…
Some of Kentucky’s last remaining World War II veterans will do some reminiscing in the skies this weekend. The non-profit Honor Flight Bluegrass is…
On Monday, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear delivered his daily briefing on coronavirus, which is surging across the Ohio Valley. Eleven more Kentuckians had…
A retired U.S. Army veteran working to raise awareness about Post Traumatic Stress Disorder is bringing his message to Fort Knox on Friday.Sergeant First…
Long-awaited construction of a veterans nursing home in Bowling Green has taken another step forward. Governor Andy Beshear signed HB24 on Tuesday that…
A measure is moving through the Kentucky legislature that would provide the necessary funding to build a veterans nursing home in Bowling Green.The…
Gov. Matt Bevin says he will push to stop taxing the retirement income of veterans during next year’s legislative session if he’s reelected.Bevin said he…
Gov. Matt Bevin’s administration hired a physician to lead the state’s infectious disease office just months after the Department of Veterans Affairs…
A new pre-filed bill in Kentucky would allow veteran-owned nonprofits to waive some startup fees. The legislation would amend the existing Boots to…
During a speech in Louisville Wednesday, President Donald Trump announced that he will sign an order forgiving federal student loan debt for permanently…