Kentucky State Police trooper fatally shot in Warren Co., suspect arrested

A suspect has been captured following the fatal shooting of a Kentucky State Police trooper Monday afternoon in Warren County.

Trooper Hayden Phillips was shot on Interstate 65 near mile marker 75, though it's unclear what led up to the shooting. KSP issued a public safety alert, advising the suspect was armed and dangerous and possible traveling in a blueish-gray Honda Civic with a temporary tag from Alabama.

KSP announced on social media Monday evening that a suspect was taken into custody by the Louisville Metro Police Department.

Phillips worked out of Post 3 in Bowling Green. He joined KSP after graduating from cadet class in 2023.

Condolences are coming in from around the state, including from Gov. Andy Beshear.

"Hayden was a hero who dedicated himself to protecting our commonwealth. Even more, he was a devoted husband and loving father to three children," Beshear posted on social media. "Let us wrap our arms around this family during this unimaginable time.

Attorney General Russell Coleman issued a statement calling Phillips one of Kentucky’s finest who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Kentucky State Sens. Mike Wilson (R-Bowling Green), David Givens (R-Greensburg, and Max Wise (R-Campbellsville) issued a joint statement Monday on behalf of Senate Majority Leadership and the Senate Majority Caucus:

“There is no excuse for violence against law enforcement. These men and women leave their families each day knowing a routine call or traffic stop can turn dangerous in an instant," the statement read. "Their families carry that burden with them. Today, one Kentucky family experienced the terrible reality behind that risk.

"Kentucky has lost a great Kentuckian and a dedicated public servant," stated House Speaker David Osborne said in a statement. "We will remember his service, honor his sacrifice and keep his family, his fellow Troopers, and all who knew and loved him in our prayers."

KSP has scheduled a news conference for 8:00pm CST at Hillvue Heights Church next to Post 3 in Bowling Green.

This story will be updated.