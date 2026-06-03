Bowling Green leaders consider data center regulations, reject moratorium

Bowling Green leaders say they’re ready to talk with data center developers, but are also taking steps to regulate the industry.

The Bowling Green City Commission voted Tuesday night to adopt new regulations on data centers, while also rejecting a pause on applications, permits, and licenses.

Commissioner Dana Beasley-Brown proposed a "due diligence period," or six-month moratorium on any data center activity.

“We’re already seeing what’s happening in neighboring regions that rushed into deals without a plan," Beasley-Brown said. "They're facing utility rate hikes, grid capacity issues, and major community backlash.”

The moratorium failed on a 3-2 vote.

Commissioner Carlos Bailey voted with Beasley-Brown. Mayor Todd Alcott and Commissioners Melinda Hill and Sue Parrigin opposed the moratorium.

"We want to grow. It's said it you're not growing, you're dying. I'm a fervent believer that is very true," Parrigin said. "We cannot afford a moratorium for six months while some of us try to understand the ramifications of a top-tier AI company taking a look at Bowling Green."

Parrigin added that Bowling Green has a history of economic development wins, despite some citizens being opposed to change. She pointed to the once-controversial Kentucky Transpark that currently sustains more than 3,800 jobs.

Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce Interim President and CEO Meredith Wilson emphasized that reputable tech companies produce jobs and tax revenue.

"All data centers are not created equal, just like all manufacturing is not created equal. We have not accepted every manufacturing project over the years that has come our way, nor would be accept every data center that would come our way," Wilson said. Two weeks ago, I received a call from a data center that has bitcoin mining and I was like, 'That's a hard no in our community.'"

The vote was in contrast to actions taken recently by other local governments, including Cave City and Daviess County, which placed one-year moratoriums on data centers.

Commissioners did approve zoning rules for data centers, including a 1,500-foot setback from homes, schools, and businesses, as well as limits on noise and emissions. Data centers would also have to use "closed-loop" water systems for cooling purposes and pay for utility upgrades needed for their operations.

"We're scared because we fear the unknown", Mayor Alcott said. "If we're going to consider having a high-impact, industrial-scale digital facility, that entity must prove they can do so without risk or cost to our citizens."

The regulations require a second vote to take effect. The city commission’s next meeting is June 16.

Bowling Green city leaders say they’ve been approached by developers, but have no specific project in the works.