-
March 14 is the deadline for Kentucky homeowners and renters to apply to FEMA to have their costs reimbursed for damages caused by the Dec. 10 and 11 tornadoes. Once an initial application is made by the March 14 deadline, additional information can be added later.
-
Officials from the U.S. Small Business Administration were in Bowling Green on Feb. 23 to encourage Kentucky renters, homeowners and businesses impacted by the December tornadoes to apply for low-interest SBA loans by the March 14 deadline.
-
Two months after a deadly tornado ravaged parts of western and southern Kentucky, businesses in Bowling Green are having mixed results getting back on…
-
Tyson Foods is expanding its footprint in Kentucky with a new manufacturing facility in Bowling Green. State and local leaders attended a groundbreaking…
-
During the initial shock, loss and confusion of a disaster, like the devastating tornadoes that ripped across Kentucky in December, federal, state and…
-
First Lady Jill Biden was in Bowling Green Friday to see some of the damage from the Dec. 11 tornado and to get an update on recovery efforts. Her first…
-
Kentucky residents who suffered damage or loss from the December tornadoes have until Feb. 11 to apply for assistance from the Federal Emergency…
-
Gov. Andy Beshear has reported a new death from record-breaking tornadoes that hit western and central Kentucky Dec. 10 and 11. The most recent victim is…
-
Cleanup from the Dec. 10-11 tornadoes that tore through Bowling Green and parts of western Kentucky will take months.While the working is just beginning,…
-
In the aftermath of the recent tornadoes that reduced many Kentucky neighborhoods to rubble, residents are beginning the step-by-step process of…