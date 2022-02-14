-
City leaders in Bowling Green have passed a $122 million budget that increases spending without tax hikes.The city commission gave unanimous, final…
The Bowling Green Housing Authority has gained national attention for its programs, especially its Envision Center. A group of visitors from the U.S.…
The city of Bowling Green may be exiting the convention center business. City commissioners have voted to consider selling the Sloan Convention Center to…
A Bowling Green City Commissioner is expressing remorse for with public intoxication and says he plans to remain in office. Slim Nash went on social media…
A Bowling Green city commissioner has admitted to being intoxicated while in public. Slim Nash was arraigned on Tuesday in Warren District…
Bowling Green City Commissioner Slim Nash is out of jail following his arrest Thursday night for public intoxication. According to the arrest citation, a…
The final reading of an LGBTQ protection measure known as a Fairness Ordinance at Tuesday's Bowling Green City Commission meeting failed on a 3-2 vote.It…
A Bowling Green city commissioner charged with DUI will have to wait longer to have his day in court. The trial for Slim Nash was postponed after the…
Former Bowling Green City Commissioner Brian "Slim" Nash announced on Facebook over the weekend that he'll be dropping out of his race for re-election…
The Bowling Green City Commission approved the second and final reading of an ordinance clearing the way for the sale of package liquor on Sundays and on…