'Heartbreak to Hope:' Resilience Ruck 12K in Bowling Green celebrates military veterans who chose recovery

Downtown Bowling Green will look a little different the first weekend of November as military veterans gather to take part in an annual tradition.

The second annual “Resilience Ruck” is set for Nov. 4 and is an event that aims to raise awareness about veterans battling post-traumatic stress, brain injuries, substance abuse, and depression.

United States of America’s Mrs. Kentucky, Erica Hildreth, is co-founder of the event alongside her husband, Casey Hildreth, a 20-year veteran.

She told WKU Public Radio that the annual ruck was started in response to the passing of her father, a Marine Corps veteran who struggled with addiction.

“It will be three years ago in January that my father passed away in a VA hospital and ultimately lost his battle to alcoholism,” she said. “After losing him, I just wanted to see something different. I wanted to make a change. I wanted to do my part to help our servicemen and women.”

A “ruck” is a form of military training where participants complete a set walking distance while carrying weight in a backpack or “ruck sack.”

Hildreth noted the event uses this exercise to symbolize the struggle of veterans.

“The Resilience Ruck is like this story of heartbreak to hope because it’s a 12k. It signifies the 12 steps of recovery,” she said. “It symbolizes the unseen weight that our veterans are packing around on a daily basis.”

In addition to raising awareness, the event will also raise funds for several non-profits that work to get veterans and first responders the help they need.

Last year, the ruck raised over $20,000 for Veteran’s Club. Hildreth said they hope to double that this year, so funds can be dispersed among multiple organizations.

“Our three beneficiaries this year are Kentucky Wounded Heroes, SOC-F (Special Operations Care Fund), and Frontline Healing out of Texas. They (Frontline Healing) are a treatment and recovery facility, and they provide some really great resources to our veterans and our first responders,” Hildreth said.

The event begins with a short run and walk, which will be followed by the ruck. All are invited to participate and can do so with or without a backpack or weight.

Upon completion of the Ruck, there will be a celebration featuring food trucks, a live band, giveaways, and a small ceremony celebrating those who chose the road to recovery, as well as remembering those who have passed away.

The event gets underway at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 4, at La Gala in downtown Bowling Green.

Registration for the ruck can be completed on Eventbrite, and more information can be found at the Resilience Ruck website.