Warren County breaks ground on long-term care facility for veterans

The first dirt was turned on Wednesday for a long-awaited veterans nursing home in Bowling Green.

It was a milestone that many in attendance questioned if they would ever see occur. Discussions on the project began nearly three decades ago, led by the late Col. Robert Spiller, a well-known veterans advocate in Warren County. His son, Robert Spiller, Jr. traveled from his home in New Albany, Indiana to attend the ground-breaking.

“We always kidded he was gonna be the first patient in the nursing home," recalled Spiller. "He died in 2018, so he didn’t quite make it. I wish he was here to receive this credit.”

Because of the tenacity of Spiller, as well as state and federal lawmakers, Bowling Green will be home to Kentucky’s 5th veterans nursing home.

The facility will open in the Kentucky Transpark on 25 acres of land donated by the Inter-modal Transportation Authority. The center will give each veteran a private suite, access to physical therapy, recreational activities, and a common living area.

The $50 million investment will create 120 jobs and will fill a real need in southern Kentucky. Area veterans are currently staying further away at facilities in Radcliff, Hazard, Hanson, and Wilmore.

