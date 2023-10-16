© 2023 WKU Public Radio
Bourbon and Brewfest set for Oct. 21 at Bowling Green Ballpark

WKU Public Radio | By Jake Foster
Published October 16, 2023 at 10:26 AM CDT
A popular festival returns to Bowling Green Ballpark this month for those 21 years old and older.

Bourbon and Brewfest launched in 2014 and is a one-day festival that brings thousands of people to Bowling Green to celebrate statewide breweries and distilleries.

The festival will offer numerous bourbons and craft beers for attendees to sample, alongside retail vendors with pop-up shops and "brew" related items.

Kyle Wolz is the general manager of Bowling Green Hot Rods and oversees the event. He told WKU Public Radio that the park is set to welcome around 20 distilleries.

“The bourbon trend has really taken off. It’s become very popular, so we have more distilleries than we’ve ever had,” he said. “There are a lot of new distilleries that are popping up in Kentucky that will be at the Ballpark with a lot of different flavor profiles that you can sample throughout the day.”

Wolz said attendees will receive a punch card, which he described as "in-park currency,” with punches available for a half-ounce of bourbon or five-ounces of beer, in addition to mixed drinks.

He added that the festival is part of an ongoing effort to bring more quality events to Bowling Green.

“This will be our third festival this year. We created two new ones earlier in the year, and those two were created under this umbrella,” he said. “We want to continue to bring a top-notch experience to Bowling Green, where there’s a little something for everybody.”

In addition to all the breweries and distilleries, the festival will also welcome several local food trucks.

The 2023 Bourbon and Brewfest runs from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 21 at Bowling Green Ballpark.

More information about the event and how to get tickets can be found online at the Bourbon and Brewfest website or Facebook page.

