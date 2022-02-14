-
The Capitol rotunda was the site of a celebration of one of Kentucky’s signature industries Wednesday afternoon. It included references to what’s been an…
-
Kentucky bourbon makers are celebrating after the European Union lifted tariffs on bourbon and whiskey that were imposed during former President Donald…
-
The Somerset community is celebrating the official groundbreaking of a new distillery with strong ties to the U.S military.Horse Soldier Bourbon was…
-
A strike at one of the world’s largest bourbon producers is entering its fourth week.The stalemate is over a proposed contract at Heaven Hill Distillery…
-
The process of making fine whiskey involves aging spirits to a golden brown, but a bourbon producing giant is going green along the way.Beam Suntory,…
-
The Kentucky Distillers’ Association is awaiting approval of its 30-page proposal submitted to Gov. Andy Beshear in advance of the June 8 reopening date…
-
The company behind the world's top-selling bourbon, Jim Beam, is pouring tens of millions of dollars into a new Kentucky distillery to boost production of…
-
As nearly 10,000 people descended on the small town of Owenton, Kentucky, for the annual county fair earlier this month, so too did the miles-long bourbon…
-
A massive slug of Jim Beam bourbon from last week’s warehouse fire entered the Ohio River on Monday after traveling more than 20 miles down the Kentucky…
-
Firefighters in Kentucky are trying to extinguish a burning Jim Beam warehouse filled with about 45,000 barrels of bourbon.Woodford County Emergency…