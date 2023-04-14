Global manufacturer breaks ground on multi-million dollar, glass bottle facility in Bowling Green transpark

A global glass manufacturer is building a new $240 million dollar facility in Bowling Green that's expected to create 140 full-time jobs in the region.

OI Glass broke ground at the site of the new production facility in the Kentucky Transpark Friday. The new facility will primarily produce glass bottles for Kentucky’s premium spirits industry using environmentally sustainable technology, according to a representative from the organization.

U.S. Rep. Brett Guthrie, Kentucky Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman, Bowling Green Mayor Todd Alcott, and members of the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce were joined by representatives of the company at the groundbreaking.

A total of $5 million worth of Kentucky state tax incentives will be used to fund the construction of the new facility.

Coleman said the project was a partnership between the governor's office and state lawmakers.

“As we build on our economic momentum in Kentucky we understand that big investments are needed,” Coleman said. “This project was truly a partnership between local, state, and federal groups both public and private. And quite frankly that's when great things happen.”

The proximity to key distillers in the state's booming bourbon industry was a selling point for the organization, as well as a strong local workforce.

Randy Burns, a spokesperson for OI Glass, said the size and potential opportunity for growth were essential in the decision to bring the facility to Bowling Green.

“We brought this factory here for a couple of different reasons, three of them are location, location, and location,” Burns said. “This is a fantastic location to do business, second the workforce here is great, and third it is in close proximity to a key customer base for us – both present and future.”

According to a representative of OI Glass, the project will roll out in three phases which will begin with the construction of the facility followed by two successive phases that will expand developmental technology to the site which will be launched in the coming years.

Construction on the facility is expected to be completed next year with the first line of production expected by the middle of 2024 followed by two more production lines.