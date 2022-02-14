Kentucky Bourbon

-
Kentucky distillers, wineries and liquor retailers can now ship wine and spirits across state lines after the legislature passed the “bourbon without…
-
The Trump administration has made good on a promise to impose steel and aluminum tariffs on some major U.S. trading partners, including the European…
-
State lawmakers have effectively eliminated a tax on aging barrels of bourbon in a move to protect one of the state's signature industries.Kentucky spends…
-
Michael Veach is a man who knows his bourbon. Not just because he enjoys Kentucky's signature spirit, but because he's also one of the nation's foremost…
-
A rose by any other name may smell as sweet, but an appeals court says a liquor bottle with a red dripping wax seal by any name other than Maker’s Mark…