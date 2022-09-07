© 2022 WKU Public Radio
News

Owensboro commissioners deed land to Daviess County for Confederate monument removal

WKU Public Radio | By Dalton York
Published September 7, 2022 at 10:57 AM CDT
The Confederate statue formerly located on the lawn of the Daviess County courthouse will have a new home in an Owensboro paupers’ cemetery.

The Owensboro Board of Commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday to deed a small portion of land in Potter’s Field to the Daviess County Fiscal Court. The land is located near the Elmwood Cemetery and serves as a burial ground for some indigent residents of Owensboro.

Owensboro City Manager Nate Pagan said the request for city land came after county leaders failed to find a suitable cemetery on county property to house the statue. An advisory committee recommended a local cemetery as the most appropriate place to move the statue after protests for its removal in 2020.

Pagan said the city will not be involved with the maintenance or upkeep of the statue or the land the commissioners transferred to the county.

“Our only involvement in this matter is to transfer this small piece of property to the county on which the statue will be placed,” Pagan said. “The county will own, maintain, and be solely responsible for the statue and the property on which it sits.”

The Daviess County Fiscal Court must now formally approve the agreement between the city and county. The court’s next regularly scheduled meeting is September 15.

Owensboro Daviess County Confederate statues
Dalton York
Dalton York joined WKU Public Radio in December 2021 as a reporter and host of Morning Edition. He graduated summa cum laude with a B.S. in History from Murray State University, and was named MSU's Outstanding Senior Man for fall 2021. He previously served as a student reporter and All Things Considered host for WKMS, part of the Kentucky Public Radio network. He has won multiple Kentucky Associated Press Awards and Impact Broadcast Awards from the Kentucky Broadcasters Association. A native of Marshall County, Dalton is a proud product of his tight-knit community.
