Confederate statues

A new report shows the number of Confederate symbols removed across the nation last year include three in Kentucky, one in Indiana, and none in Tennessee.…
A controversial statue outside the Daviess County Courthouse is a step closer toward finding a new home. The fiscal court voted in August to relocate a…
A Confederate statue sitting on the Daviess County Courthouse lawn will be moved.But where the statue is going is still unknown.Daviess Fiscal Court voted…
Some African-Americans in Owensboro are joining a growing call to remove Confederate monuments in the wake of nationwide protests against racial…
After nearly two years of debate, the city of Louisville has been granted approval to remove a controversial statue.The Historic Landmarks and…
The Student Government Association at Western Kentucky University has voted in favor of relocating a historical marker on campus. The marker identifies…
Paducah area African American church leaders and the local N.A.A.C.P. are calling upon the city to remove the statue of Confederate General Lloyd Tilghman…
African-American leaders called on Gov. Matt Bevin to remove a white marble statue of Jefferson Davis from the state Capitol building on Wednesday.The…