Some Kentucky hospitals stretched thin by the latest COVID-19 surge are turning to outside help to keep operations flowing. Eleven AmeriCorps volunteers…
As Kentucky continues to recover from the job losses and the unpredictability caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, one of America’s iconic social service…
The long-time sheriff of Daviess County will hang up his holster before the end of this year.Sheriff Keith Cain recently said he wouldn’t run for…
The city of Owensboro and other Kentucky communities are partnering with a steamboat company on an environmental project to protect the Ohio River.When…
A combined effort featuring business, health, and religious groups is resulting in a drive-through COVID vaccination clinic in Owensboro.The Greater…
A small private college in Owensboro set July 1 as the date for all faculty and staff to have received the COVID-19 vaccine.Now, the school is easing its…
Colleges across the Bluegrass State are developing a range of COVID-19 safety plans as students return to campus for in-person classes.The deadline for…
While many parts of Kentucky, and the nation, are reporting lower demand for COVID-19 vaccines, one partnership in Owensboro is offering a drive-through…
The 7th Annual Owensboro Pride Picnic is returning to Daviess County on Sunday, June 25, for the first time since the pandemic began.Organizer Emma Latta…
As Kentucky emerges from the isolation and stress of the COVID-19 pandemic, the impact on mental health and domestic violence is rising to the surface.…