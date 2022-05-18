© 2022 WKU Public Radio
background_fid.jpg
Arts & Culture

Opportunity Center of Owensboro sees return of volunteers for cultural activities

WKU Public Radio | By Rhonda Miller
Published May 18, 2022 at 3:42 PM CDT
DianeEarle.jpg
Opportunity Center of Owensboro
/
Diane Earle, a pianist with the Owensboro Symphony, brings music to the Opportunity Center.

A Daviess County nonprofit that offers job training, support services and social activities for adults with developmental disabilities is seeing an uptick in
volunteers as the pandemic has eased.

The Opportunity Center of Owensboro has recently hosted cultural events from community groups and volunteers.

Executive Director Sally Phillips said the activities are a way to enrich the lives of the clients, who range in age from 20 to 79. She said one recent volunteer group
was from Owensboro High School.

"We had the Red Steel Band come the other day and they not only played for us, but they taught some of our clients how to play the drums. Played a song," said Phillips. "That was a great experience.”

Another recent volunteer was Diane Earle, a pianist from the Owensboro Symphony.

And the Western Kentucky Botanical Garden in Owensboro is launching a partnership with the Opportunity Center to offer clients a chance to develop gardening skills.

"We’re going to helping them maintain the plants for the next few months,” said Phillips.

RedSteelBand.JPG
Opportunity Center of Owensboro
/
A member of the Red Steel Band from Owensboro High Schools shares some drumming time with a client at the Opportunity Center.

Rhonda Miller
Rhonda Miller joined WKU Public Radio in 2015. She has worked as Gulf Coast reporter for Mississippi Public Broadcasting, where she won Associated Press, Edward R. Murrow and Green Eyeshade awards for stories on dead sea turtles, health and legal issues arising from the 2010 BP oil spill and homeless veterans.
See stories by Rhonda Miller