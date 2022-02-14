-
The alumni center at Western Kentucky University will soon bear the names of two long-time supporters from Bowling Green.
The Western Kentucky University community is grieving the loss of Star, the Counseling Center’s pet therapy dog. Star crossed the rainbow bridge Friday after a weeklong battle with a rare autoimmune disease.
The COVID-19 pandemic imposed unprecedented demands on teachers, as they had to shift back and forth between classroom and virtual teaching. They often…
Four educators were inducted in the Louie B. Nunn Kentucky Teacher Hall of Fame Friday in Bowling Green.Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman recognized the…
About 40 refugees from Afghanistan have recently been resettled in Bowling Green, with a total of 200 expected to arrive in southern Kentucky over the…
Following a year-and-a-half of disruptions brought on by COVID-19, Western Kentucky University hit the reset button on Monday by looking ahead to the new…
Western Kentucky University now has its first building on campus named in honor of an African-American. In a meeting , the on Friday, the WKU Board of…
Western Kentucky University will offer this fall’s freshman class a new living-learning community aimed at keeping them on a path toward graduation.…
The governing body of Western Kentucky University has approved a contract extension for President Timothy Caboni. After 3.5 years leading the university,…
A new report shows the number of Confederate symbols removed across the nation last year include three in Kentucky, one in Indiana, and none in Tennessee.…